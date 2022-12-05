‘Star Wars’ actor Daisy Ridley to lead series adaptation of ‘The Christie Affair’

  1. EPaper
December 05, 2022 03:07 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST

PTI
Daisy Ridley

Daisy Ridley | Photo Credit: Vianney Le Caer

British actor Daisy Ridley will topline the upcoming series adaptation of the bestselling novel The Christie Affair.

The murder mystery show will be a reimagining of iconic author Agatha Christie’s 11-day disappearance in 1926, which mirrored many elements of the mystery genre the late writer was known for, as per Variety.

The Essex Serpent scribe Juliette Towhidi is adapting the novel for the series, which is backed by Miramax TV.

Ridley, best known for her role as Rey in three Star Wars movies, will play Nan O’Dea, the mistress of Christie’s husband, who the series will centre on. Throughout the show, Nan discovers that her life becomes entwined with Christie’s in ways that neither could ever expect.

The Christie Affair, written by Nina de Gramont, was published by St. Martin’s Press this February and became a No. 1 bestseller in the UK. It was also included on the New York Times’ bestseller list as well as Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Book Club.

