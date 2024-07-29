‘Star Trek: Section 31’ teaser trailer: Michelle Yeoh keeps it lively in ‘Discovery’ spinoff

The teaser-trailer for Star Trek: Section 31, fronted by Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, was unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con.

The Star Trek: Discovery spin-off centres on fan-favorite character Emperor Philippa Georgiou (Yeoh) as she joins Section 31, a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets. All the while, Georgiou must face up to the ‘sins of her past’, according to the official logline.

“You’re a bad b****,” Yeoh’s character is told, to which she calmly returns: “Somebody’s got to keep it lively!”

Formerly mulled as a series, the standalone film has was greenlit by Paramount+ in January. It is written by Craig Sweeny and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi (Star Trek: Discovery, The Man Who Fell to Earth).

Yeoh is joined in the cast by Omari Hardwick, Kacey Rohl, Sam Richardson, Sven Ruygrok, Robert Kazinsky, Humberly Gonzalez and James Hiroyuki Liao.

Paramount+ also recently debuted the first look teaser for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3.

