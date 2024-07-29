ADVERTISEMENT

‘Star Trek: Section 31’ teaser trailer: Michelle Yeoh keeps it lively in ‘Discovery’ spinoff

Published - July 29, 2024 03:38 pm IST

The standalone film centred on fan-favorite character Emperor Philippa Georgiou will stream on Paramount+

The Hindu Bureau

Michelle Yeoh in ‘Star Trek: Section 31’

The teaser-trailer for Star Trek: Section 31, fronted by Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, was unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Brothers Sun’ series review: Michelle Yeoh leads an action-filled crime-family drama with hilarious performances

The Star Trek: Discovery spin-off centres on fan-favorite character Emperor Philippa Georgiou (Yeoh) as she joins Section 31, a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets. All the while, Georgiou must face up to the ‘sins of her past’, according to the official logline.

“You’re a bad b****,” Yeoh’s character is told, to which she calmly returns: “Somebody’s got to keep it lively!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Formerly mulled as a series, the standalone film has was greenlit by Paramount+ in January. It is written by Craig Sweeny and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi (Star Trek: Discovery, The Man Who Fell to Earth).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Michelle Yeoh cast in Prime Video’s ‘Blade Runner 2099’

Yeoh is joined in the cast by Omari Hardwick, Kacey Rohl, Sam Richardson, Sven Ruygrok, Robert Kazinsky, Humberly Gonzalez and James Hiroyuki Liao.

Paramount+ also recently debuted the first look teaser for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US