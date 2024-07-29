GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Star Trek: Section 31’ teaser trailer: Michelle Yeoh keeps it lively in ‘Discovery’ spinoff

The standalone film centred on fan-favorite character Emperor Philippa Georgiou will stream on Paramount+

Published - July 29, 2024 03:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Michelle Yeoh in ‘Star Trek: Section 31’

Michelle Yeoh in ‘Star Trek: Section 31’

The teaser-trailer for Star Trek: Section 31, fronted by Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, was unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con.

‘The Brothers Sun’ series review: Michelle Yeoh leads an action-filled crime-family drama with hilarious performances

The Star Trek: Discovery spin-off centres on fan-favorite character Emperor Philippa Georgiou (Yeoh) as she joins Section 31, a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets. All the while, Georgiou must face up to the ‘sins of her past’, according to the official logline.

“You’re a bad b****,” Yeoh’s character is told, to which she calmly returns: “Somebody’s got to keep it lively!”

Formerly mulled as a series, the standalone film has was greenlit by Paramount+ in January. It is written by Craig Sweeny and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi (Star Trek: Discovery, The Man Who Fell to Earth).

Michelle Yeoh cast in Prime Video’s ‘Blade Runner 2099’

Yeoh is joined in the cast by Omari Hardwick, Kacey Rohl, Sam Richardson, Sven Ruygrok, Robert Kazinsky, Humberly Gonzalez and James Hiroyuki Liao.

Paramount+ also recently debuted the first look teaser for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3.

Related Topics

English cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.