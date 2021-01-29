‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ review: Animated comedy is a fun love letter to original classic

In this new show, ‘Rick and Morty’ writer Mike McMahon looks at the lives of those characters who usually would be running and screaming in the background

While Spock and Kirk are breaching the final frontier exploring strange new worlds, seeking out new life and boldly going where no one has gone before, there are other less important ships following in the wake of the Enterprise — like the U.S.S. Cerritos — whose missions include gifting diplomatic trinkets to Gelrak V and towing disabled ships.

Also Read: Get 'First Day First Show', our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Rick and Morty’s Mike McMahon looks at life on this not-so-important ship in the animated show, Star Trek Lower Decks. Producer Alex Kurtzman has rightly called the sprightly show a love letter to Star Trek. By focusing on life below decks, the show tells the story of those who usually would be running and screaming in the background.

The show explores the Star Trek universe through the eyes of the lower deckers — Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) a rule-breaker and a constant source of worry to her mum, the captain of Cerritos, Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis); the rule-bound Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid), who desperately wants to become captain; the eternally optimistic medical bay ensign D’Vana Tendi (Noël Wells), and Sam Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) who is starry-eyed with all the engineering stuff on board.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season: 1

Episodes: 10

Run time: 25 minutes

Creator: Mike McMahon

Voice cast: Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore, Gillian Vigman

Storyline: This animated show follows the lives of the people below decks of one of the least important ships of Starfleet

There is also first officer, hearty and buff Jack Ransom, (Jerry O’Connell), choleric pucca sahib tactical officer Shaxs (Fred Tatasciore) and a wicked cat, T’Ana (Gillian Vigman), a Caitian doctor and head of the infirmary.

Set in 2380, a year after 2002’s Star Trek: Nemesis, Lower Decks offers laughs, action, adventure and most importantly, “buffer time”. Tendi’s freakish genetically-engineered dog, Boimler’s phasing, the scary Farm, where medical mishaps are supposedly treated, Boimler’s date, which Mariner refuses to believe in, and Mariner’s Vindicta avatar when she remodels Boimler’s holodeck program into a movie, ensure the 25-minute episodes hum along smoothly.

At the end of the tenth episode, ‘No Small Parts’, when Boimler unwittingly reveals Mariner is the Captain’s daughter, one can happily say “Live Long and Prosper,” and await Season 2, which will drop later in the year.

Star Trek: Lower Decks is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video