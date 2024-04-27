‘Star’ trailer: Kavin is a star in the making in director Elan’s sophomore

April 27, 2024 02:02 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST

The makers of Kavin’s Star have released the film’s trailer and contrary to the singles that have gone viral, the trailer paints an intense picture.

Kavin took to social media to share the film’s trailer.

The trailer showcases the hardship of a man trying to make it big within the film industry as an actor. Featuring Kavin in two different get-ups, Star is expected to be a film on hope and resilience.

Directed by Pyaar Prema Kaadhal-fame Elan, Star’s cast list includes Lal, Aaditi Pohankar, Preity Mukhundhan and Geetha Kailasam. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music for the film which has cinematography by Ezhil Arasu K and editing by Pradeep E Ragav.

Produced by B.V.S.N Prasad and Sreenidhi Sagar, Star is scheduled to hit theatres on May 10.

Watch the film’s trailer here:

