ADVERTISEMENT

‘Star’ trailer: Kavin is a star in the making in director Elan’s sophomore

April 27, 2024 02:02 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST

Directed by ‘Pyaar Prema Kaadhal’ fame Elan, ‘Star’ also features Lal, Aaditi Pohankar, Preity Mukhundhan and Geetha Kailasam

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Star’ | Photo Credit: @SonyMusicSouth/YouTube

The makers of Kavin’s Star have released the film’s trailer and contrary to the singles that have gone viral, the trailer paints an intense picture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch | Actor Kavin on ‘DaDa’ and the road to success

Kavin took to social media to share the film’s trailer.

The trailer showcases the hardship of a man trying to make it big within the film industry as an actor. Featuring Kavin in two different get-ups, Star is expected to be a film on hope and resilience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kavin’s ‘Star’ gets a release date

Directed by Pyaar Prema Kaadhal-fame Elan, Star’s cast list includes Lal, Aaditi Pohankar, Preity Mukhundhan and Geetha Kailasam. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music for the film which has cinematography by Ezhil Arasu K and editing by Pradeep E Ragav.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Produced by B.V.S.N Prasad and Sreenidhi Sagar, Star is scheduled to hit theatres on May 10.

Watch the film’s trailer here:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US