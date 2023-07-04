HamberMenu
Stanley Tucci says it is ‘fine’ for straight actors to play gay roles

“An actor is an actor is an actor,” Tucci added. “You’re supposed to play different people. You just are. That’s the whole point of it”

July 04, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
US actor Stanley Tucci.

US actor Stanley Tucci. | Photo Credit: AFP

Stanley Tucci made an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s “Desert Island Discs” program and shared his perspective on the ongoing discussion surrounding heterosexual actors portraying gay characters. The Oscar-nominated actor, who has been married to Emily Blunt’s sister since 2012, notably took on gay roles in The Devil Wears Prada and Supernova, garnering widespread acclaim for his exceptional performances.

ALSO READ
Inside an actor’s studio

“Obviously I believe that’s fine,” Tucci said about straight actors taking gay roles. “I am always very flattered when gay men come up to me and talk to me about ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ or they talk about ‘Supernova,’ and they say that, ‘It was just so beautiful,’ you know, ‘You did it the right way.’ Because often, it’s not done the right way.”

“An actor is an actor is an actor,” Tucci added. “You’re supposed to play different people. You just are. That’s the whole point of it.”

