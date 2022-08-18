Mahesh Babu’s film with Trivikram to release on 28 April 2023

The project marks the third collaboration between the star and the director after ‘Athadu’ and ‘Khaleja’

The Hindu Bureau
August 18, 2022 18:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahesh Babu | Photo Credit: NAGARAGOPAL

Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film with director Trivikram will release on 28 April 2023, the makers announced on Thursday. Tentatively titled SSMB28, the film reunites the star with the director for the third time after Athadu and Khaleja.

ADVERTISEMENT

SSMB28 has Pooja Hegde playing the female lead, and is bankrolled by S Radha Krishna of Haarika and Hassine Creations.

The production house announced the news through a special video on their social media.

The film is currently in pre-production and is expected to begin shooting soon. The film has music by S Thaman, cinematography by PS Vinod, editing by Navin Nooli, and art direction by AS Prakash.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Telugu cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app