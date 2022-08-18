Mahesh Babu | Photo Credit: NAGARAGOPAL

Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film with director Trivikram will release on 28 April 2023, the makers announced on Thursday. Tentatively titled SSMB28, the film reunites the star with the director for the third time after Athadu and Khaleja.

SSMB28 has Pooja Hegde playing the female lead, and is bankrolled by S Radha Krishna of Haarika and Hassine Creations.

The production house announced the news through a special video on their social media.

The film is currently in pre-production and is expected to begin shooting soon. The film has music by S Thaman, cinematography by PS Vinod, editing by Navin Nooli, and art direction by AS Prakash.