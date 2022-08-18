Mahesh Babu’s film with Trivikram to release on 28 April 2023
The project marks the third collaboration between the star and the director after ‘Athadu’ and ‘Khaleja’
Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film with director Trivikram will release on 28 April 2023, the makers announced on Thursday. Tentatively titled SSMB28, the film reunites the star with the director for the third time after Athadu and Khaleja.
SSMB28 has Pooja Hegde playing the female lead, and is bankrolled by S Radha Krishna of Haarika and Hassine Creations.
The production house announced the news through a special video on their social media.
The film is currently in pre-production and is expected to begin shooting soon. The film has music by S Thaman, cinematography by PS Vinod, editing by Navin Nooli, and art direction by AS Prakash.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.