August 18, 2022

The project marks the third collaboration between the star and the director after ‘Athadu’ and ‘Khaleja’

Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film with director Trivikram will release on 28 April 2023, the makers announced on Thursday. Tentatively titled SSMB28, the film reunites the star with the director for the third time after Athadu and Khaleja. SSMB28 has Pooja Hegde playing the female lead, and is bankrolled by S Radha Krishna of Haarika and Hassine Creations. The production house announced the news through a special video on their social media. The Evergreen Combo of Super Star @urstrulyMahesh & our Darling Director #Trivikram is back to REIGN! 🔥



The most eagerly awaited #SSMB28 pre-production has started on EPIC proportions! Shoot starts This Aug✨



Be Ready for a MASSive Blast at the Screens ~ Summer 2023! pic.twitter.com/m4g6m3p9Ad — Haarika & Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine) July 9, 2022 The film is currently in pre-production and is expected to begin shooting soon. The film has music by S Thaman, cinematography by PS Vinod, editing by Navin Nooli, and art direction by AS Prakash.



