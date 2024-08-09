‘SSE Side A/B’ actor Gopalkrishna Deshpande: ‘Lucia’ and ‘Ulidavaru Kandante’ inspired me to dream big in films

Kannada actor Gopalkrishna Deshpande is on a roll. He was prominent in this year’s Blink, Shakhahaari, Kenda, Happy Birthday to Me, and Bisi Bisi Ice Cream. In recent times, he has also played interesting characters in acclaimed movies such as the Sapta Sagaradaache Ello films (Side A and Side B), Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana (GGVV) and Avane Srimannarayana.

I tell him his record is similar to a batsman with a solid strike rate; Deshpande laughs at my comparison and says it’s all about “being in the right place at the right time.” “When Luciaand Ulidavaru Kandante spurred a new-generation movement in Kannada cinema, I felt like being part of it. Those films took me by surprise,” he says.

Following his theatre days in Ninasam, Deshpande became a significant name in television, with Putta Gowri Maduve being one of his noted works among other soap operas.

“I can’t recollect a turning point that led me to films. When you are in one field for a long time, you start getting bored with what you are doing. So, I moved from theatre to serials, and cinema came calling. B V Karanth beautifully explains this transition from one craft to another. He says that, ‘Relaxation isn’t about resting. It’s about moving from one work to another.”

Dehpande’s breakthrough role came in the gangster drama GGVV, in which he played a timid cop petrified by the rivalry between two local goons (essayed by Raj B Shetty and Rishab Shetty). Deshpande brought an emotional intensity to his performance, making us care for his plight.

“We often forget that a police officer is a human being,” he says, taking an indirect dig at the stereotypical portrayals of men in uniform in movies. “We don’t realise that a cop also has a family he is concerned about; I needed to bring that vulnerability in my performance,” he explains.

Deshpande credits director Raj B Shetty for guiding him in GGVV or Toby. “Some actors get an Anurag Kashyap while some bag an opportunity to work with Vetrimaaran. I am lucky to have met a filmmaker like Raj. With him, the biggest advantage is that you don’t have to impress him. He gives you responsibility, and you have to stick to it. If you listen to him properly, you don’t need to worry about putting in that extra effort to perfect the character. His inputs are crystal clear,” the actor notes.

In the Sapta Sagaradaache Ello films, Deshpande shared much of his screen space with Rakshit Shetty, who he terms a “giving actor.”

“To be honest, once the director called out “cut” after every scene, Rakshit sir and I wouldn’t say a word to each other. We would just greet each other in the morning and night.. yet, he created a comfort zone for me to perform in. I loved his performance in Ulidavaru Kandanthe and his character of Richie is iconic. So, working with someone you have admired for a long time was special, and we had fun improvising in some scenes. I have seen his journey in SSE; it is an internalised performance and his growth as an actor has been remarkable.”

Deshpande plays a cop again in Shakhahaari, a crime thriller. “The police in GGVV is very different from Shakhahaari,” he observes. “Brahmayya is a subdued person, while Mallikarjun in Shakhahaari reacts a lot. He is frustrated and angry most of the time. Once I understood the difference, it was easy to play the character.

Next up for him is comedy-drama Powder, and the actor says that it’s important to dismiss preconceived notions about comical characters. “It helps when you go on sets with an open mind. Comedy is a tricky genre. I believe in adapting to the director’s demands and letting the magic unfold on sets,” he signs off.

