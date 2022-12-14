SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ tops IMDb’s list of most popular Indian movies of 2022

December 14, 2022 02:16 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST

Entertainment website IMDb today announced the most popular Indian movies and web series of 2022.

According to its official report, the website determines its list of the most popular movies and web series by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to the site. SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster hit RRRcame on top as the most popular Indian movie, while Prime Video’s Panchayat came on top on the web series list.

IMDb 10 Most Popular Indian Movies of 2022*

1. RRR (Rise Roar Revolt)

2. The Kashmir Files

3. K.G.F: Chapter 2

4. Vikram

5. Kantara

6. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

7. Major

8. Sita Ramam

9. Ponniyin Selvan: Part One

10. 777 Charlie

*Of all the movies released theatrically or digitally in India between January 1 and November 7, 2022, and have an average IMDb user rating of 7 or higher with at least 25,000 votes, these 10 titles were consistently the most popular with IMDb users, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.

IMDb Most Popular 10 Indian Web Series of 2022*

1. Panchayat

2. Delhi Crime

3. Rocket Boys

4. Human

5. Apharan

6. Gullak

7. NCR Days

8. Abhay

9. Campus Diaries

10. College Romance

“Entertainment fans from across the globe rely on IMDb to discover and decide what to watch, and it’s wonderful to see such a diverse list of Indian films resonating with audiences this year,” said Yaminie Patodia, head of IMDb India. “Titles from various film industries are being released nationwide, in multiple languages, and being made available to a larger set of global audiences through streaming services, which is leading to increased fandom for domestic content. On the web series front, our Most Popular list points to an interesting time in the streaming space with titles available from almost all leading subscription platforms. Given India’s unique demographic mix and demand for ad-supported, free content, we also see shows available for free featured on this year’s list.”

Speaking on RRR being the IMDb Most Popular Indian Film of 2022, filmmaker SS Rajamouli said, “ RRR is a tale of friendship which everyone can relate to, told in a style that’s inspired by ancient Indian storytelling and is a film I hold very close to my heart. I am grateful to IMDb for the honour and would like to thank viewers worldwide for their love and appreciation. This celebration belongs to the entire cast & crew who worked relentlessly to create the magic viewers witnessed on screen”

Additional information about this year’s Most Popular Indian Web Series & Movies:

· The Most Popular Indian Movies of 2022 list is diverse and has a strong representation from the Tamil ( Vikram, Ponniyin Selvan: Part One, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect), Telugu ( RRR, Major, Sita Ramam), and Kannada ( K.G.F: Chapter 2, Kantara, 777 Charlie) film industries.

· Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Major are two biopics that made the IMDb list of Most Popular Indian Movies of 2022. · Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kamal Haasan returned to films after five-year breaks and were featured in two of the Most Popular Movies of 2022, Ponniyin Selvan: Part One and Vikram.

· The Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2022 list has representation from six subscription-based platforms, with one show each from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, and ZEE5, and three from SonyLIV, pointing to the wide array of choices that customers enjoy in the streaming subscription space.

· Beyond subscription-based content, two series from the list — NCR Days and Campus Diaries — are available to watch for free on AVOD platforms YouTube and MX Player, respectively.

