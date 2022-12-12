SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ nominated for two Golden Globe awards

December 12, 2022 09:17 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST

‘RRR’ has been nominated in the Best Picture non-English language category, and Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’

The Hindu Bureau

Jr NTR and Ram Charan in ‘RRR’

SS Rajamouli's period action film RRR has been nominated for two Golden Globe awards: in the Best Picture non-English language category, and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.

ALSO READ
‘RRR’ movie review: Beyond the spectacular showmanship 

Drawing inspiration from the lives of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju,  RRR narrates a fictional tale set in the 1920s. The film boasts an ensemble cast, starring the likes of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) shared the announcement on Monday evening on the official Twitter page of the Golden Globe Awards.

For Best Non-English Language Film, RRR will compete with Korean drama Decision To Leave, German drama All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentine film Argentina, 1985, and French-Dutch coming-of-age film Close.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ALSO READ
‘RRR 2’: SS Rajamouli confirms sequel film, says Vijayendra Prasad is working on the story

The original song nominees are “Carolina,” from “Where the Crawdads Sing,” music by Taylor Swift; “Ciao Papa,” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” music by Alexandre Desplat; “Hold My Hand,” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” music by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice”; “Lift Me Up,” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson; and “Naatu Naatu,” from “RRR,” music by M.M. Keeravani.

The Golden Globes will be held on January 10, with stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosting.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US