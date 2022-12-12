  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Ronaldo confirms his World Cup ‘dream ended’ with cryptic message on social media

SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ nominated for two Golden Globe awards

‘RRR’ has been nominated in the Best Picture non-English language category, and Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’

December 12, 2022 09:17 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jr NTR and Ram Charan in ‘RRR’

Jr NTR and Ram Charan in ‘RRR’

SS Rajamouli's period action film RRR has been nominated for two Golden Globe awards: in the Best Picture non-English language category, and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.

ALSO READ
‘RRR’ movie review: Beyond the spectacular showmanship 

Drawing inspiration from the lives of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju,  RRR narrates a fictional tale set in the 1920s. The film boasts an ensemble cast, starring the likes of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) shared the announcement on Monday evening on the official Twitter page of the Golden Globe Awards.

For Best Non-English Language Film, RRR will compete with Korean drama Decision To Leave, German drama All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentine film Argentina, 1985, and French-Dutch coming-of-age film Close.

ALSO READ
‘RRR 2’: SS Rajamouli confirms sequel film, says Vijayendra Prasad is working on the story

The original song nominees are “Carolina,” from “Where the Crawdads Sing,” music by Taylor Swift; “Ciao Papa,” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” music by Alexandre Desplat; “Hold My Hand,” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” music by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice”; “Lift Me Up,” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson; and “Naatu Naatu,” from “RRR,” music by M.M. Keeravani.

The Golden Globes will be held on January 10, with stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosting.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Telugu cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.