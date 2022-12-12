SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ nominated for two Golden Globe awards

December 12, 2022 09:17 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST

SS Rajamouli's period action film RRR has been nominated for two Golden Globe awards: in the Best Picture non-English language category, and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.

Drawing inspiration from the lives of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, RRR narrates a fictional tale set in the 1920s. The film boasts an ensemble cast, starring the likes of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) shared the announcement on Monday evening on the official Twitter page of the Golden Globe Awards.

For Best Non-English Language Film, RRR will compete with Korean drama Decision To Leave, German drama All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentine film Argentina, 1985, and French-Dutch coming-of-age film Close.

The original song nominees are “Carolina,” from “Where the Crawdads Sing,” music by Taylor Swift; “Ciao Papa,” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” music by Alexandre Desplat; “Hold My Hand,” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” music by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice”; “Lift Me Up,” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson; and “Naatu Naatu,” from “RRR,” music by M.M. Keeravani.

The Golden Globes will be held on January 10, with stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosting.