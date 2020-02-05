SS Rajamouli’s period epic ‘RRR’ to release on January 8, 2021

Director SS Rajamouli has announced the date for the release of his next magnum opus RRR after the Baahubali series. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, the film which was supposed to hit the theatres on July 26, 2020 has been postponed to January 8, 2021.

The makers of the film took to Twitter to confirm the news. RRR’s official Twitter handle posted, “Your love and support have made all our hard work and hectic schedules worthwhile! We are working round the clock to give you a cinematic experience like never before. And with a huge worldwide release planned, we have had to postpone the date of release. We understand this is a disappointment, but there’s going to be a lot to look forward to because this only gives us more time to bring the best to you. (sic)”

#RRR will hit the screens on January 8th, 2021! We know the wait is long but we promise to keep giving you updates in the meanwhile. #RRROnJan8th pic.twitter.com/yObn0Axl9J — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) February 5, 2020

They also announced that the film will grace the screens in nearly ten languages.

RRR, which is produced by DVV Danayya, also has the likes of Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morrison, Ray Stevenson, Allison Doody and Samuthirakani on board, in a star-studded cast.

Set in 1920s pre-independent India, the entirely fictional story is based on two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (NTR). The actors play the younger versions of the fighters. Rajamouli had earlier stated that the inspiration for RRR came from The Motorcycle Diaries.

As per reports, the team is shooting currently in the forests of Vikarabad.