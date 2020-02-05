Movies

SS Rajamouli’s period epic ‘RRR’ to release on January 8, 2021

SS Rajamouli with his lead actors of ‘RRR’

SS Rajamouli with his lead actors of ‘RRR’  

more-in

The movie boasts of an ensemble cast starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn among others

Director SS Rajamouli has announced the date for the release of his next magnum opus RRR after the Baahubali series. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, the film which was supposed to hit the theatres on July 26, 2020 has been postponed to January 8, 2021.

The makers of the film took to Twitter to confirm the news. RRR’s official Twitter handle posted, “Your love and support have made all our hard work and hectic schedules worthwhile! We are working round the clock to give you a cinematic experience like never before. And with a huge worldwide release planned, we have had to postpone the date of release. We understand this is a disappointment, but there’s going to be a lot to look forward to because this only gives us more time to bring the best to you. (sic)”

 

They also announced that the film will grace the screens in nearly ten languages.

RRR, which is produced by DVV Danayya, also has the likes of Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morrison, Ray Stevenson, Allison Doody and Samuthirakani on board, in a star-studded cast.

Set in 1920s pre-independent India, the entirely fictional story is based on two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (NTR). The actors play the younger versions of the fighters. Rajamouli had earlier stated that the inspiration for RRR came from The Motorcycle Diaries.

As per reports, the team is shooting currently in the forests of Vikarabad.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Entertainment Movies
Indian cinema
Tamil cinema
Telugu cinema
Hindi cinema
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2020 7:55:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/ss-rajamoulis-period-epic-rrr-to-release-on-january-8-2021/article30743479.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY