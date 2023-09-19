HamberMenu
SS Rajamouli to present biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke

Called ‘Made In India’, the film is directed by Nitik Kakkar and produced by SS Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya

September 19, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST

PTI
SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli | Photo Credit: V RAJU/THE HINDU

SS Rajamouli on Tuesday announced that he will be presenting the upcoming feature film Made In India, a biopic on 'Father of Indian Cinema' Dadasaheb Phalke. The RRR filmmaker said the script moved him emotionally when he heard the narration.

"When I first heard the narration, it moved me emotionally like nothing else. Making a biopic is tough in itself, but conceiving one about the FATHER OF INDIAN CINEMA is even more challenging. Our boys are ready and up for it.. With immense pride, Presenting 'MADE IN INDIA'," Rajamouli wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Made In India will be directed by Nitin Kakkar, known for films such as Filmistaan, Mitron and Jawaani Jaaneman. The venture also marks Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya's debut as a film producer. He was credited as line producer of RRR.

Dadasaheb Phalke, referred to as the ‘Father of Indian Cinema’, made the first-ever full-length Indian feature film titled Raja Harishchandra in 1913.  Born in Trimbak in present-day Maharashtra, the filmmaker's real name was Dhundiraj Govind Phalke. He went to London to learn filmmaking from Cecil Hepworth and made his directorial debut. In his career spanning over 19 years, he made 95 movies and 27 short films.

In 1969, the central government paid homage to the visionary filmmaker by dedicating an award in his name, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which recognises lifetime contributions to Indian cinema.

Made In India marks Rajamouli’s first project as a presenter after the global success of his Telugu period action drama RRR, which won the best original song award for ‘Naatu Naatu’ at the Academy Awards earlier this year. The makers are yet to announce the cast and other details about the film. Made In India will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi.

