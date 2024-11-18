SS Rajamouli praises Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ trailer, calls him ‘wildfire’

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli watched the trailer of Pushpa 2: The Rule and shared his appreciation for actor Allu Arjun. Rajamouli took to Instagram Stories on Monday to praise Allu Arjun, calling him “wildfire,” a reference to a dialogue from the movie.

Apart from this, the filmmaker also expressed his excitement about the upcoming film. The trailer, which was released on Sunday (November 17, 2024), features Allu Arjun reprising his titular character of a red sandalwood smuggler, while Rashmika plays his love interest.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part. The first part of the franchise, Pushpa: The Rise, showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The second instalment is set to hit the theatres on December 05, 2024.

