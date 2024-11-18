 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SS Rajamouli praises Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ trailer, calls him ‘wildfire’

Starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ hits the screens on December 05, 2024

Published - November 18, 2024 03:51 pm IST

ANI
SS Rajamouli.

SS Rajamouli. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli watched the trailer of Pushpa 2: The Rule and shared his appreciation for actor Allu Arjun. Rajamouli took to Instagram Stories on Monday to praise Allu Arjun, calling him “wildfire,” a reference to a dialogue from the movie.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ trailer: Allu Arjun is “wildfire” in Sukumar’s action-packed sequel

Apart from this, the filmmaker also expressed his excitement about the upcoming film. The trailer, which was released on Sunday (November 17, 2024), features Allu Arjun reprising his titular character of a red sandalwood smuggler, while Rashmika plays his love interest.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

ALSO READ:‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’: Chaos at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan during the trailer launch of Allu Arjun’s film

Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part. The first part of the franchise, Pushpa: The Rise, showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The second instalment is set to hit the theatres on December 05, 2024.

Published - November 18, 2024 03:51 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.