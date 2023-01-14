ADVERTISEMENT

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

January 14, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST

Rajamouli, currently basking in the glory of the Golden Globe win of song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR,’ met Spielberg along with composer MM Keeravaani

PTI

SS Rajamouli, Steven Spielberg and composer MM Keeravaani

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli couldn't contain his excitement after the "RRR" director met the "god" of blockbuster cinema: Steven Spielberg.

Rajamouli, currently basking in the glory of the Golden Globe win of song "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR", met Spielberg along with composer MM Keeravaani at an event recently.

He shared photos from his exchange with the Hollywood veteran on Twitter.

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

MM Keeravaani, who won the ‘best original song-motion picture’ trophy at the 80th Golden Globe Awards for "Naatu Naatu", also shared pictures with Spielberg.

"Had the privilege of meeting the God of movies and say in his ears that I love his movies including 'DUEL' like anything," the veteran music composer tweeted.

In a follow-up post, Keeravaani said he was amazed when Spielberg told him he liked "Naatu Naatu", which was filmed on Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the two leading stars of "RRR".

"And I couldn’t believe it when he said he liked 'Naatu Naatu'," he tweeted.

At the Golden Globes, Keeravaani's “Naatu Naatu”, which translates to bucolic in Telugu and demonstrates the spirit of fun in country music over 4.35 breathless minutes of song and dance, beat out the likes of Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga to take home the trophy for best original song.

"RRR", an action epic, is set in pre-independence India in the 1920s and features Jr NTR and Charan as Indian revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, respectively.

The film was nominated for another Golden Globe in 'Best Picture-non English' but lost out to Argentina's historical drama “Argentina, 1985”.

Spielberg also had a great run at the Golden Globe ceremony as his film "The Fabelmans" won two awards -- 'best motion picture - drama' and 'best director'.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US