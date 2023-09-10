HamberMenu
SS Rajamouli expresses gratitude to Brazil President Lula after he praises 'RRR'

Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva lauded the pan-India film ‘RRR’ for its political undertones as well as dance sequences

September 10, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST

PTI
‘RRR’ director SS Rajamouli with actors Jr. NTR and Ram Charan.

‘RRR’ director SS Rajamouli with actors Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. | Photo Credit: PTI

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Sunday said the team of RRR is ecstatic after Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva lauded the pan-India film for its political undertones as well as dance sequences. Rajamouli, director of the 2022 blockbuster starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, shared his excitement on Twitter.

“Thank you so much for your kind words. It’s heartwarming to learn that you mentioned Indian Cinema and enjoyed RRR!! Our team is ecstatic. Hope you are having a great time in our country,” Rajamouli posted on X.

The Brazilian president, who is in New Delhi for the G20 Summit, was in conversation with a leading online portal when he was asked to name an Indian film he liked watching. In his response, Lula said: “RRR. It’s a three-hour feature film and it has funny scenes and very beautiful dance. There is a deep critique to British control over India.

'RRR' movie review: Beyond the spectacular showmanship 

"And I believe it should be making success because anybody I meet, I ask them 'Have you watched the three 'R' film?' The political side I enjoyed and the dance and the joy that was shown in the film. The critique is perfect as they use humour. So, I congratulate the director and artists because it enchanted me."

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over the ceremonial gavel to Lula to mark transfer of G20 presidency. Brazil officially will take over the mantle of the presidency of the elite grouping on December 1 this year.

Indian cinema / Telugu cinema

