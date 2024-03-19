SS Rajamouli attends ‘RRR’ special screening in Japan, receives gift from 83-year-old fan

March 19, 2024 01:01 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who attended a special screening of his blockbuster film RRRin Japan, has said that he is grateful for the love the audience continues to shower on the movie even after almost two years of its release.

According to Japanese film distribution outlet Twin Company, the RRR screenings were held on Monday at multiplex theatres Shinjuku Piccadilly Cinema and Shinjuku Wald 9 in Tokyo.

Rajamouli, who attended one of the screenings, shared a series of photos with an elderly Japanese woman who gifted him 1,000 origami cranes.

Twin Company distributed RRR in Japan on October 21, 2022, months after its release in India. The film, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, earned over 410 million yen (approximately Rs 23 crore) at the Japanese box office.

In an X post, the distribution studio said as Rajamouli was unable to interact with RRR fans the last time he visited Japan due to infection control measures in the wake of the pandemic, they honoured his wish to watch the film with "a cheering crowd".

A pan-India film, RRR followed a pre-independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries — Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) — in the 1920s.

The film raised over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office and went on to win the best original song Oscar for its track "Naatu Naatu".

