SS Rajamouli admits he ‘fell asleep’ while watching ‘Parasite’

Baahubali and RRR director SS Rajamouli, who recently announced his next project with Mahesh Babu, is considered one of Indian cinema’s finest auteurs. The Telugu filmmaker is hailed by many to be the country’s next hope of making it to the Oscars in the foreign film category, giving his vision and scope of his fantasy epics.

However, it seems like Rajamouli wasn’t overtly impressed by this year’s Best Picture Winner, the South Korean flick Parasite from director Bong Joon-ho. The dark class satire won four honours at the 92nd Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film. It also became the first foreign film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture.

In a recent television interview, when asked about Parasite, Rajamouli admitted that he “slept off” during the first half of the film, before turning it off without finishing it.

Meanwhile, the director, who is currently spending his time in lockdown along with the rest of the country, has suspended the shooting of his next film RRR. The movie is a fictional tale based on the lives of freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, and the team confirmed that the film’s release date is January 8, 2021. RRR also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson among others.