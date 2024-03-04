ADVERTISEMENT

SRK, Suhana groove to ‘Chammak Challo’ with Akon, Salman Khan plays drums

March 04, 2024 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST

Akon and SRK had collaborated on ‘Chammak Challo’ and ‘Criminal’ from the 2011 sci-fi action thriller film ‘Ra.One’ 

ANI

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan; Akon and Anant Ambani

American-Senegalese singer Akon set the stage on fire with his special performance at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. On day three of the gala event, Akon also performed his hit track 'Chammak Challo' from the sci-fi action thriller film 'Ra.One' which got superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to shake a leg on the dance floor.

Taking to Instagram, Akon shared a video of his performance at the grand event which he captioned, "Best pre wedding party of the year. Got to bring my whole Indian family on stage to perform my biggest record in India. @iamsrk, @beingsalmankhan, @sukhbir_singer, and the bride and groom Anant and Radhika. Unforgettable evening."

Apart from Salman and SRK, the bride and groom-to-be Radhika and Anant also hit the dance floor and danced their heart out. The video also features a glimpse of King Khan hugging his daughter Suhana on the stage with his wife Gauri by his side and the 'Dabangg' actor playing the drums.

Earlier, another video of Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan dancing to ‘Main Yahaan Hoon’ from the film ‘Veer Zaara’ had gone viral from the event.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, actors like Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt among others attended the mega bash.

Apart from them, famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar also attended the celebrations. The three-day-long festivities began on Friday.

