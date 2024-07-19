Sreenath Bhasi’s next titled ‘Pongala’

Sreenath Bhasi is next headlining a film titled Pongala. The title poster of the film was launched on Thursday, July 18.

Fahadh Faasil took to Facebook to share the poster.

With the tagline “Liberation of a coast”, the film also stars Baburaj, Bibin George, Harish Uthaman, Alencier, and Roshan Basheer. Pongala is directed by AB Binil known for helming Indrans’ Vamanan (2022).

The cinematography of Pongala is by Tharun Bhaskaran while Kapil Krishna and Alex Paul are handling editing and music respectively.

Last seen in the super-hit film Manjummel Boys, Sreenath will next be seen in Udumbanchola Vision. The film, helmed by Salam Bukhari also stars Mathew Thomas, Siddique, and Dileesh Pothan. The actor also has a film titled CIBIL Score with Kannada filmmaker Shashidhara KM, who made his directorial debut with the Pruthvi Ambaar-starrer Sugarless.

