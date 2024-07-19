GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sreenath Bhasi’s next titled ‘Pongala’

Directed by AB Binil, the film also stars Baburaj, Bibin George, Harish Uthaman, Alencier, and Roshan Basheer

Published - July 19, 2024 12:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Title poster of ‘Pongala’ and Sreenath Bhasi



Sreenath Bhasi is next headlining a film titled Pongala. The title poster of the film was launched on Thursday, July 18.

Fahadh Faasil took to Facebook to share the poster.

Sreenath Bhasi to star in Shashidhara KM’s Malayalam directorial debut ‘CIBIL Score’

With the tagline “Liberation of a coast”, the film also stars Baburaj, Bibin George, Harish Uthaman, Alencier, and Roshan Basheer. Pongala is directed by AB Binil known for helming Indrans’ Vamanan (2022).

The cinematography of Pongala is by Tharun Bhaskaran while Kapil Krishna and Alex Paul are handling editing and music respectively.

‘Vaazha’: First look of Anand Menen’s next directorial, written by Vipin Das, out

Last seen in the super-hit film Manjummel Boys, Sreenath will next be seen in Udumbanchola Vision. The film, helmed by Salam Bukhari also stars Mathew Thomas, Siddique, and Dileesh Pothan. The actor also has a film titled CIBIL Score with Kannada filmmaker Shashidhara KM, who made his directorial debut with the Pruthvi Ambaar-starrer Sugarless.

