ADVERTISEMENT

Sreenath Bhasi to star in Shashidhara KM’s Malayalam directorial debut ‘CIBIL Score’

Published - May 30, 2024 01:41 pm IST

Kannada filmmaker Shashidhara KM’s sophomore film, ‘CIBIL Score’, is a Malayalam movie starring Sreenath Bhasi, with Pradeep Nair as cinematographer

The Hindu Bureau

The first-look poster of Sreenath Bhasi in ‘CIBIL Score’. | Photo Credit: shashidharakm2/Instagram

Kannada filmmaker Shashidhara KM, who made his directorial debut with the Pruthvi Ambaar-starrer Sugarless, is ready with his sophomore film. Titled CIBIL Score, the Malayalam movie will star Sreenath Bhasi in it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ilaiyaraaja issues legal notice to makers of ‘Manjummel Boys’

Shashidhara had earlier produced D/O Parvathamma, starring Hariprriyaand Veeram. This project will be the filmmaker’s maiden Malayalam movie. The makers revealed Sreenath Bhasi’s first look from the movie on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

Sreenath Bhasi is basking in the success of Manjummel Boys, the blockbuster Malayalam survival drama. Directed by Chidambaram, the movie was bankrolled by Soubin Shahir, Babu Shahir and Shawn Antony under the banner Parava Films.

ALSO READ:Reprieve for actors Shane Nigam, Sreenath Bhasi

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The other members of the cast of CIBIL Score is yet to be finalised. Seasoned cinematographer Pradeep Nair has joined the project. The movie is produced by Vivek Shrikantaiah

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US