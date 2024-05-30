Sreenath Bhasi to star in Shashidhara KM’s Malayalam directorial debut ‘CIBIL Score’

Kannada filmmaker Shashidhara KM, who made his directorial debut with the Pruthvi Ambaar-starrer Sugarless, is ready with his sophomore film. Titled CIBIL Score, the Malayalam movie will star Sreenath Bhasi in it.

Shashidhara had earlier produced D/O Parvathamma, starring Hariprriyaand Veeram. This project will be the filmmaker’s maiden Malayalam movie. The makers revealed Sreenath Bhasi’s first look from the movie on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

Sreenath Bhasi is basking in the success of Manjummel Boys, the blockbuster Malayalam survival drama. Directed by Chidambaram, the movie was bankrolled by Soubin Shahir, Babu Shahir and Shawn Antony under the banner Parava Films.

The other members of the cast of CIBIL Score is yet to be finalised. Seasoned cinematographer Pradeep Nair has joined the project. The movie is produced by Vivek Shrikantaiah

