About those with unfulfilled cinema dreams

18 July 2020 18:09 IST

Sreekanth Panagapattu captures the travails of the film industry, in the short film 'The Director'

Sreekanth Panagapattu’s short film The Director, tells the story of the film industry’s many associate directors who never get to be in the limelight. Intended as a full length feature, it was uploaded on YouTube on July 7. “They stay associates, never getting their solo projects. There are so many such people who have been in the industry for decades not being able to direct their own films. This story is about them,” says Sreekanth, a Kanjirapally-based architect.

Although he wrote the script as a full length feature, the lockdown and the time at hand led him to trying the short film format. Since he could not get actors for the lead role, due to the restrictions, he acted in it as well. The short is the story of Baburaj, an associate director, who is meeting a producer to finance his film. “The narrative technique is that of a point of view (PoV), and has Baburaj speaking directly to the audience, telling them of his journey,” he says.

The information about Baburaj — how long he has been an associate director; how he has not been able to strike out independently and how the producer sees him — is woven into the conversation he has with the producer. The audience gets a peek into the workings of the film industry, driven by camps and caucuses. His three-year tryst with the film industry, as one of art director Sabu Cyril’s assistants, gave him a ring-side view of how the industry works.

The time spent in Chennai, working day and night, taught him that getting a break in film would not be easy. “I went there wanting to write, not art direction, but I am grateful that the time there opened my eyes to reality,” the 48-year old says. The realisation led him to return to Kanjirapally in Kerala and set up his architecture practice. He never let go of his writing, he has published four anthologies of short stories — Vinayachandran Madangugayanu, Ningalum Njaanum, Uppilitta Kathakal and Thaskara Puranam.

“The feedback I have got has been encouraging, I might still make into a full length feature,” he says. Last year he made a short film Mullappoo Pottu, with actor Priyanka Nair.

Despite the challenges he wants to continue telling stories on reel, and with this acting experience, he is game for that too.