'Squid Game' star Park Hae-soo to lead Netflix movie 'Great Flood'

August 02, 2022 17:35 IST

To be directed by Kim Byung-woo, the film also stars actor Kim Da-mi

Squid Game star Park Hae-soo will feature with popular South Korean actor Kim Da-mi in Netflix's upcoming disaster film Great Flood.

The streaming service announced the new South Korean movie in a post on Instagram on Tuesday.

To be directed by Kim Byung-woo, the movie is set around the last day on Earth where a great flood hits. It will depict the lives of individuals who attempt survival from inside a flooding apartment.

Great Flood will be Park's second Netflix film of 2022, following April’s spy-action film Yaksha: Ruthless Operations.

The actor, who found global fame after playing the role of Cho Sang-woo in smash hit drama series Squid Game, most recently starred in the South Korean remake of Money Heist. The show, titled Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, featured Park as former North Korean prisoner Song Jung-ho aka Berlin.

Meanwhile, Kim was last seen in the 2021 romance series Our Beloved Summer, where she starred alongside Choi Woo-shik of Parasite fame.