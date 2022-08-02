Movies

'Squid Game' star Park Hae-soo to lead Netflix movie 'Great Flood'

Park Hae-soo in ‘Squid Game’

Park Hae-soo in ‘Squid Game’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Squid Game star Park Hae-soo will feature with popular South Korean actor Kim Da-mi in Netflix's upcoming disaster film Great Flood.

The streaming service announced the new South Korean movie in a post on Instagram on Tuesday.

To be directed by Kim Byung-woo, the movie is set around the last day on Earth where a great flood hits. It will depict the lives of individuals who attempt survival from inside a flooding apartment.

Great Flood will be Park's second Netflix film of 2022, following April’s spy-action film Yaksha: Ruthless Operations.

The actor, who found global fame after playing the role of Cho Sang-woo in smash hit drama series Squid Game, most recently starred in the South Korean remake of Money Heist. The show, titled Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, featured Park as former North Korean prisoner Song Jung-ho aka Berlin.

Meanwhile, Kim was last seen in the 2021 romance series Our Beloved Summer, where she starred alongside Choi Woo-shik of Parasite fame.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
World cinema
television
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 2, 2022 5:41:39 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/squid-game-star-park-hae-soo-to-lead-netflix-movie-great-flood/article65716014.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY ON SPORTSTAR