‘Squid Game’ season two coming to Netflix in 2024

In 2024, Netflix has also set for release the second seasons of ‘The Diplomat’ and German show ‘Empress,’ as well as the third chapter of ‘Bridgerton’

January 24, 2024 03:50 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST

PTI
A still from the first season of ‘Squid Game’

A still from the first season of 'Squid Game'

"Squid Game", one of the most watched titles from Netflix, will return with its second season in 2024.

The streaming service shared the news of the show's season two in a letter to its shareholders Tuesday.

In 2024, Netflix has also set for release the second seasons of "The Diplomat" and German show "Empress", as well as the third chapter of "Bridgerton".

"Looking ahead, despite last year’s strikes pushing back the launch of some titles, we have a big, bold slate for 2024. Audiences will be able to choose from hit returning dramas like ‘The Diplomat’ S2, ‘Bridgerton’ S3, ‘Squid Game’ S2 and ‘Empress’ S2; unscripted series like ‘Tour de France: Unchained’ S2,’ Love is Blind’ S6, ‘F1: Drive to Survive’ S6 and ‘Full Swing’ S2," the streamer said.

"Squid Game" released in September 2021 and soon became a global hit for the streamer, topping charts across the world to become the most-watched Netflix series of all time.

Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the survival drama revolves around hundreds of cash-strapped contestants who accept an invitation to compete in children’s games for a tempting prize, 45.6 billion won or USD 38.3 million, but the stakes are deadly.

The second season will see Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun return as Seong Gi-hun and Front Man, respectively. The cast also includes Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun as well as Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won and Won Ji-an.

Netflix also has a host of brand new shows, including ‘3 Body Problem’ from "Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss; Sofia Vergara-starrer "Griselda"; Guy Ritchie's "The Gentlemen"; "Eric", led by Benedict Cumberbach: "Avatar: The Last Airbender"; "Cien Anos de Soledad" from Colombia and "Senna" from Brazil.

