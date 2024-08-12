'Squid Game' Season 2 teaser: Gi-hun is out for revenge as new competitors enter the game

Netflix has thrilled fans with the release of a fresh 30-second teaser for the much-anticipated second season of Squid Game. The teaser marks the return of Seong Gi-hun, portrayed by Lee Jung-jae, who reprises his role as the sole survivor of the original game.

The clip, dramatically lit and filled with suspense, showcases a new batch of faceless players clad in their iconic green tracksuits. The sequence culminates with the reveal of Gi-hun, identified by his #456 patch. The visual progression of player numbers builds tension, with Gi-hun’s return to the deadly game.

Set three years after Gi-hun’s harrowing victory, the new season follows him as he abandons his plans to relocate to the United States, returning with a renewed determination, according to Deadline. This season introduces a fresh cohort of participants vying for the enormous prize of 45.6 billion won, continuing the high-stakes survival game that captivated audiences worldwide.

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, who made history as the first Asian to win an Emmy for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series, has revealed that season 2 will delve into Gi-hun’s quest for revenge. Dong-hyuk promises a darker, more intense portrayal of Gi-hun, reflecting his character’s evolution from the first season.

Lee Jung-jae also achieved historic milestones in the previous season, becoming the first Asian actor to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and to receive such acclaim for a non-English show.

Squid Game has already etched its name in Netflix history as the platform’s most-watched series, amassing a staggering 1.65 billion views within the first 28 days of its 2021 debut.

Netflix has confirmed that season 2 will premiere on December 26, 2024. The streaming giant has also announced that the third and final season is scheduled to arrive in 2025.

