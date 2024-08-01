‘Squid Game’: Season 2 premiere date out, makers confirms Season 3

Netflix has just announced the premiere date of Season 2 of Squid Game. The makers also confirmed another season of the hitSouth Korean television series created by Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Season 2 will premiere on December 26, 2024, followed by a final season in 2025. Hwang Dong-hyuk, who is also the executive producer, writer and director of the series, penned a note announcing the news. The announcement also came with a teaser of a track race, not for a medal, but for survival. As bodies fall, the Frontman prepares the audience for the real game about to begin.

A synopsis from the makers said, “Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport. Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it.”

Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo reprise their roles from Season 1 with a list of new cast members including Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an.

