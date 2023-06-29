ADVERTISEMENT

'Squid Game' adds 8 new cast members to season 2

June 29, 2023 11:55 am | Updated 11:55 am IST

The new additions to the second season of the hit show ‘Squid Game’ includes Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won and Won Ji-an

ANI

A still from ‘Squid Game’ season 1 | Photo Credit: Netflix/YouTube

Eight new actors have joined the cast of the popular Korean drama Squid Game. As per Variety, new additions to the second season of the international hit series are: Park Gyu-young (Sweet Home), Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim (Be Melodramatic, Move to Heaven), Lee David (The Fortress), Lee Jin-uk (Sweet Home), Choi Seung-hyun (Tazza: The Hidden Card, Commitment), Roh Jae-won (Missing Yoon, Ditto), and Won Ji-an (D P).

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of the series, will return as writer, director and executive producer for the new season. Kim Ji-yeon is also the executive producer. Firstman Studio will produce the show. Squid Game debuted on Netflix on September 17, 2021, and became a global phenomenon. The show netted 14 Emmy nominations for Season 1. It ultimately won six, including a historic win for Lee in the best actor in a drama category.

Hwang also won the Emmy for best directing for a drama. Lee Jung-jae made history by becoming the first Asian actor ever to receive an Emmy for Best Actor in a Drama for his performance in Squid Game. He was only the fourth Asian actor ever to win in any of the Emmy performance categories, and the first to win the drama award for a non-English speaking role.

