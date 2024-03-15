ADVERTISEMENT

‘Squid Game’ actor O Yeong-su gets suspended sentence in sexual harassment case

March 15, 2024 04:01 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST

The Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Court sentenced O to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, as well as 40 hours of attendance at a sexual violence treatment programme

Reuters

South Korean actor O Yeong-su (Oh Young-soo) arrives at Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ Los Angeles FYSEE Special Event held at Raleigh Studios on June 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, United States. | Photo Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

South Korean actor O Yeong-su, who starred in the first season of the hit Netflix series Squid Game, was convicted on Friday on charges of sexual harassment and handed a suspended prison sentence, a court official said.

The Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Court sentenced O to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, as well as 40 hours of attendance at a sexual violence treatment programme, the court official said by telephone.

ALSO READ
Roman Polanski faces new lawsuit alleging rape of minor in the 1970’s

The 79-year-old actor, who was charged with two counts of sexual harassment in 2017, had denied the accusations.

As he was leaving the court, O told reporters he planned to appeal against the decision. He has seven days to appeal or the ruling will be upheld.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

O was indicted in 2022 and prosecutors had previously sought a sentence of one year in prison, according to media reports.

Womenlink, a women's rights group in South Korea, welcomed the ruling and urged O to apologise to the victim. "The defendant resembles other offenders of sexual violence in theatre in the past who tried to cover up their sexual violence as 'favour' and 'friendship'," the group said in a post on X.

ALSO READ
‘Squid Game’ season two coming to Netflix in 2024

O won best supporting actor in television at the Golden Globes for his role in Squid Game in 2022, becoming the first South Korean to snatch the award. He played the elderly character Oh II-nam, one of the main antagonists of the first season.

The controversy over the accusations of sexual harassment saw him dropping out of an upcoming film in South Korea.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

World cinema / television

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US