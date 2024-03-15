‘Squid Game’ actor O Yeong-su gets suspended sentence in sexual harassment case

March 15, 2024 04:01 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST

The Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Court sentenced O to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, as well as 40 hours of attendance at a sexual violence treatment programme

South Korean actor O Yeong-su, who starred in the first season of the hit Netflix series Squid Game, was convicted on Friday on charges of sexual harassment and handed a suspended prison sentence, a court official said. The Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Court sentenced O to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, as well as 40 hours of attendance at a sexual violence treatment programme, the court official said by telephone. ALSO READ Roman Polanski faces new lawsuit alleging rape of minor in the 1970’s

The 79-year-old actor, who was charged with two counts of sexual harassment in 2017, had denied the accusations.

As he was leaving the court, O told reporters he planned to appeal against the decision. He has seven days to appeal or the ruling will be upheld.

ADVERTISEMENT

O was indicted in 2022 and prosecutors had previously sought a sentence of one year in prison, according to media reports.

Womenlink, a women's rights group in South Korea, welcomed the ruling and urged O to apologise to the victim. "The defendant resembles other offenders of sexual violence in theatre in the past who tried to cover up their sexual violence as 'favour' and 'friendship'," the group said in a post on X.