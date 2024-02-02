GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Squid Game 2’ to ‘Bridgerton Season 3’: Release date of Netflix shows out

Netflix is bringing back ‘Squid Game’ with its much-anticipated second season in 2024, along with popular shows like ‘Bridgerton’, ‘Emily in Paris’ and ‘The Diplomat’

February 02, 2024 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Still from ‘Squid Games 2’

Still from ‘Squid Games 2’ | Photo Credit: Netflix India/YouTube

Streaming service Netflix on Thursday announced the list of old and new series as well as movies that will be releasing on its platform in 2024. The streamer is bringing back Squid Game with its much-anticipated second season in 2024, along with popular shows like Bridgerton, Emily in Paris and The Diplomat, a press release stated.

The new shows from the streamer include Avatar: The Last Airbender, set for February 22, Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen in March, 3 Body Problem on March 21 and Ripley, starring Andrew Scott, on April 4.

The streamer's list of returning shows also include Full Swing, Cobra Kai, Arcane, Sweet Tooth, The Empress and Outer Banks. Netflix's list of movies for 2024 is filled with titles starring Adam Sandler (Spaceman), Jennifer Lopez (Atlas), Nicole Kidman (A Family Affair), Samuel L Jackson (The Piano Lesson), Millie Bobby Brown (Damsel) and Taron Egerton (Carry On).

Filmmakers Richard Linklater's Hit Man, starring Glen Powell, and Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver, Zack Snyder's second part to 2023's Rebel Moon, will be releasing this year on Netflix. The streamer has also announced that Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, starring Eddie Murphy, will release on July 3, while Jerry Seinfeld's directorial debut Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story has been set for May 3. Mark Walhberg's The Union will be coming out on the streamer's platform on August 16.

