Movies

Spyware, a short film on cyberworld dangers, bags global recognition

Blesson Thomas, director of Spyware.  

At a time when youth and children are increasingly vulnerable to hidden traps in the cyberworld, Spyware, a short film directed by a former B.A. (Veena) student of RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, Thripunithura, has bagged the best sci-fi (fantasy international) title at the 2021 edition of Alternative Film Festival, held in Toronto, Canada.

Spyware is the first short film to receive this award from India. The film, which also speaks of the manifold challenges in keeping cyberworld safe, has made its entry to the final selection round of over 15 other short film festivals, the results of which are awaited, says Blesson Thomas, a music programmer from Kannur, who directed the film.

“My directorial debut with Spyware was a dream come true since I always wanted to get my hands into directing short films. Funds came in the form of numerous music albums that I did during the recent past,” he says.

Mr. Thomas says cyberspace has invaded daily lives and enslaved people to the extent that one’s privacy stands exposed before the virtual world.

“Almost everyone is being watched, including in private spaces. Ironically, we let the dangers into our life, without giving thought to what we are signing up for. Once you get into this precarious circle, you are entrapped, without ever realising it,” he says.

The film, with the central character played by Godson Thomas, has been written by Harry Prasad along with other team members Diyol Sabu (cinematographer), Amaljith Karunan (editor), and Jobin P.K. (associate director) while visual effects were done by Reelmoss Studio. “We plan to release a film on an OTT platform in January,” says Mr. Thomas.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Samantha, Naga Chaitanya announce that they are separated

New on Disney+ Hotstar in October: ‘Succession’ Season 3, RL Stine’s ‘Just Beyond’ and more

‘Maanaadu’ trailer: STR’s time-loop mystery promises thrills and spills

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa – The Rise’ to release theatrically on December 17

‘Break Point’ review: A reminder of the Paes-Bhupathi magic on court

‘Lift’ movie review: Kavin stars in a diluted horror film that tries to say too many things

‘Rudra Thandavam’ movie review: A dangerous piece of work to ‘erase’ caste from caste-based violence

Suriya’s ‘Jai Bhim’ to premiere November 2 on Amazon Prime Video

‘Republic’ movie review: A silver lining wouldn’t hurt

Rege-Jean Page to lead Netflix heist film from Noah Hawley and Russo Brothers

‘Squid Game’ review: Netflix’s gloriously gory binge-ride from hell

Nik Dodani on switching creative gears for ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

Suniel Shetty to make web-series debut with noir action series, Rajesh M Selva to direct

Scarlett Johansson and Disney settle lawsuit over ‘Black Widow’

Mamta Mohandas: My role in ‘Bhramam’ is one of the most exciting that I have done

‘Britney Vs Spears’ film review: A toxic and troubling take on a controversial conservatorship

Actor Kavin on making his comeback with ‘Lift,’ and why director Nelson is his rockstar

‘Sivakumarin Sabadham’ movie review: Hiphop Tamizha’s latest is a fun-serious outing, with ordinary results

Coming to Netflix: ‘The Guilty,’ ‘Diana: The Musical’ and more

New on Amazon Prime: ‘Bingo Hell,’ ‘My Name is Pauli Murray’ and more
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 3, 2021 6:52:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/spyware-a-short-film-on-cyberworld-dangers-bags-global-recognition/article36806868.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY