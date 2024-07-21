‘Spy x Family Code: White’ movie review: Anya’s butt-clutching escapades make for a funny, forgettable joyride

Spy x Family’s debutant leap to the big screen takes its adorable, oddball crew from your living room to the theatre with the tell-tale charm of the original series. However, much like Loid Forger’s slapdash cover stories, it doesn’t quite hold up under close scrutiny. While the film’s greatest asset remains the inimitable Anya Forger — a mischievous pint-sized telepath with pink hair and a penchant for death-defying trouble — at the centre of the chaos, this spinoff adventure ultimately feels like a pleasant yet ephemeral diversion for all but the most ardent fans.

From its inception in 2022, the Spy x Family (The ‘X’ is silent for the unaccustomed) series has firmly cemented its characters in the hearts of otakus around the world. The series’ motley crew — Loid, the über-competent spy; Yor, the unsuspecting assassin wife; Anya, the mind-reading adoptee; along with Bond the clairvoyant dog — form a faux family that juggles espionage, domestic life, and comedy with aplomb. Its strengths have always been in its ability to blend these disparate elements seamlessly, creating a wholesome yet goofy comedy where anything goes. And now, this delightful dysfunction finds itself in the wintry climes of Frigis, ostensibly to whip up some local delectables, but, predictably, nothing is as it seems.

Spy x Family Code: White (Japanese) Director: Takashi Katagiri Runtime: 110 minutes

On the surface, their mission is to master a local dessert for Anya’s cooking competition. In reality, it’s another layer of Loid’s spycraft, aimed at advancing his undercover mission. This blend of high-stakes espionage and low-stakes family hijinks is classic Spy x Family fare.

Director Takashi Katagiri, who also helmed the second season of the series, brings a visually dynamic approach to the big screen. Every scene is infused with a hyperbolic sense of drama, transforming mundane tasks into high-octane sequences. This is a world where a routine grocery run can turn into a reconnaissance mission, and even mundane objects are treated with exaggerated importance. This stylistic choice makes it clear that Spy x Family never takes itself seriously (as it shouldn’t).

The beauty of the original series lay in its ability to juggle multiple genres without dropping a single comedic ball. Code: White sticks to this formula, treating the minutiae of daily life with the same dramatic gravitas as the latest 007 outing.

Anya, as always, remains the franchise’s crown jewel. Her exaggerated wide-eyed expressions, combined with her hilariously candid inner monologues, keep the humour flowing. Whether she’s navigating familial spats or unwittingly thwarting sinister plots, Anya’s presence is magnetic. The movie leverages Anya’s popularity to great effect, ensuring she remains the focal point of even the most banal moments, and it’s easy to see why she’s become an anime icon in such a short time.

One of the film’s most uproariously unforgettable moments arrives when Anya, in the throes of a desperate quest to delay a crucial bathroom break, starts to hallucinate an encounter with the “Poop God.” As she clutches her belly and battles the inevitable, the scene morphs into a beautiful, surreal, celestial vision where the regal Poop God, adorned with majestic robes and a toilet brush sceptre, urges Anya to “rest your bum and be free.” The moment could very well claim Dumb and Dumber’s porcelain throne as one of the funniest bowel movements ever out to screen.

The film’s Achilles Heel however would have to do with the goofiness of its premise. The plot — a convoluted mix of a cooking competition and a covert military operation — while, characteristically Spy x Family, feels more like an extended episode than a standalone movie. The troubles with its meandering pace are exacerbated by the need to cater to newcomers, resulting in repetitive exposition (that has unfortunately turned routine for most recent theatrical anime iterations) that often more than not, stifles the film’s natural momentum.

Despite these slip-ups, Code: White manages to deliver its share of genuine joy. Wit Studio is in top form — its animation is lush and fluid, particularly during the action-packed climax aboard a colossal airborne blimp that makes full use of the cinematic format. Here, each family member gets their moment to shine, showcasing their unique skills in a thrilling finale that brings the film to a satisfying (albeit predictable) conclusion.

However, for all its visual splendor on the big screen, the film struggles to transcend its episodic origins. The stakes, while ostensibly high, never feel particularly urgent, and its main villain is as forgettable as the last monster-of-the-week.

Code: White is a treat for fans who revel in the essence of what makes the Forgers so lovable, delivering all the hallmarks of the series that have endeared it to audiences worldwide. For those unfamiliar with the series, the film entertains without overreaching and gives us a glimpse into its carefree whimsy. Alas, it may not provide enough substance to draw them in for the long haul.

In one final miraculous display of foresight, Bond seems to sum it all up quite aptly with an intuitive “borf” before the credits roll.

Spy x Family Code: White is currently running in theatres.

