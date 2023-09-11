‘Spy Kids: Armageddon’ trailer: A family of spies go on a mission to save the world

September 11, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST

Netflix has released the trailer of Spy Kids: Armageddon, the fifth instalment in the Spy Kids series. The film has franchise creator Robert Rodriguez return to the director’s chair.

The trailer video shows a new pair of Spy Kids, Patty and Tony (played by Everly Carganilla and Connor Esterson), children of top secret agents (played by Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi), going on a dangerous mission to save the world, against a new villain named Rey “The King” Kingston (Billy Magnussen).

“When the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world,” reads the logline of the film.

Spy Kids: Armageddon has a script that Rodriguez wrote along with his son, Racer Max. The film is set to premiere on Netflix on September 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first Spy Kids film was released in 2001 and starred Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino as acclaimed spies and Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara as their children.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.