HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

‘Spy Kids: Armageddon’ trailer: A family of spies go on a mission to save the world

Directed by franchise creator Robert Rodriguez, ‘Spy Kids: Armageddon’ premieres on Netflix on September 22

September 11, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Spy Kids: Armageddon’

A still from ‘Spy Kids: Armageddon’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix has released the trailer of Spy Kids: Armageddon, the fifth instalment in the Spy Kids series. The film has franchise creator Robert Rodriguez return to the director’s chair.

The trailer video shows a new pair of Spy Kids, Patty and Tony (played by Everly Carganilla and Connor Esterson), children of top secret agents (played by Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi), going on a dangerous mission to save the world, against a new villain named Rey “The King” Kingston (Billy Magnussen).

ALSO READ
‘Everything Now’: Trailer of teen drama, starring Sophie Wilde, out

“When the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world,” reads the logline of the film.

ALSO READ
‘Gen V’ trailer: This school for the gifted is a bloody mess

Spy Kids: Armageddon has a script that Rodriguez wrote along with his son, Racer Max. The film is set to premiere on Netflix on September 22.

The first Spy Kids film was released in 2001 and starred Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino as acclaimed spies and Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara as their children.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.