HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ renewed for season 15

The brand new season of ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ will have 26 episodes

September 30, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST

ANI
SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants | Photo Credit: Twitter

There's good news for children out there who love watching cartoons on television. The megahit animated series SpongeBob SquarePants has been renewed for season 15 at Nickelodeon, Variety reported. Fans will get to see 26 episodes in the brand new season.

The new season will bring the show to show to 345 total episodes since it was originally launched in 1999. The particular update comes ahead of the premiere of Season 14 of the show, which is slated to launch in November. The voice cast of the show consists of Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks), and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton).

ALSO READ
‘SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake’ game review: A super-fun game for the fans

SpongeBob SquarePants was created by Stephen Hillenburg, who passed away in 2018. The show has been immensely popular among kids. It has been the most-watched animated series for 21 consecutive years and is one of the most widely distributed properties in Paramount history.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.