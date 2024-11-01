GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Spirit’: Sandeep Reddy Vanga begins music work for Prabhas starrer

Prabhas is set to play a police officer in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film ‘Spirit’

Published - November 01, 2024 01:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After the humungous success of Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is preparing for his next project with Prabhas. Titled Spirit, the film will go on floors soon.

The shock therapy of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’

The director recently announced that the music work for the highly-anticipated movie is currently underway. In a video which went viral on social media, Vanga is seen working with music composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar.

Prabhas is touted to play a cop in Spirit. Harshavardhan Rameshwar worked with Vanga for Animal, Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy.

ALSO READ:Allu Arjun to headline Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next film

The shoot for Spirit is set to begin in 2025. Meanwhile, Prabhas will next be seen in The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruti, the horror comedy will hit the screens on April 10, 2025.

