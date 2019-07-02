Spider-Man welcomed to Mumbai with graffiti tribute

In anticipation of the upcoming superhero film Spider-Man: Far From Home, fans painted Spider-Man graffiti art across the streets of Mumbai this week.

From Spidey mourning Tony Stark to dancing with a Bharatanatyam dancer and jumping off the Taj Mahal, there’s certainly some major creativity in store, as fans await the release of the Marvel movie that wraps up The Infinity Saga.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Spider-Man: Far From Home on 4th July, 2019 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.