‘Spider-Man’ stars Tom Holland, Zendaya arrive in Mumbai

March 31, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST

Hollywood stars Tom Holland and Zendaya landed in Mumbai on Friday. The actors are said to be in India for the launch event of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Holland and Zendaya, a rumoured couple, have acted together in the Spider-Man franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On social media, pictures and videos emerged of Holland and Zendaya leaving the Mumbai airport.

They are said to attend the grand opening of Nita Ambani’s cultural centre, a first-of-its-kind multidisciplinary arts and culture space located in Bandra Kurla Complex.

Holland and Zendaya first starred together in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017). This was followed by team-ups in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Zendaya’s forthcoming projects are Dune: Part Two and Challengers by Luca Guadagnino.

Holland will be next seen in The Crowded Room on Apple TV+.