‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer: Doc Ock, Green Goblin and Electro return

A still from ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

17 November 2021 12:42 IST

Peter Parker has to take on a plethora of villains, which will not only forever alter his own future, but also the future of the Multiverse

The new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally here, exciting fans globally.

In the last Spidey movie, Peter Parker’s identity was exposed towards the end, thanks to Mysterio’s actions, and the world knows he’s Spider-Man. Now, as he struggles to balance his out-of-control fandom (and the controversy that comes with it), Peter decides to ask Doctor Strange for help — but the latter’s spell doesn’t quite go as expected, throwing Parker and Strange into a multiverse with calamitous consequences.

Now, Tom Holland’s Parker has to take on villains from previous Spider-Man cinematic franchises, which includes Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin.

Here is the official synopsis from Marvel: “For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero’s identity is revealed, bringing his superhero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk.”

“When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.”

The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei all reprising their roles from the previous Spidey films, with Benedict Cumberbatch joining the fray as Doctor Strange.

The film is directed by Jon Watts, and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers; the film is produced by Kevin and Feige Amy Pascal, and executive producers Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, JoAnn Perritano, Rachel O’Connor, Avi Arad, and Matt Tolmach.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th.