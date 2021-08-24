‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer: All hell breaks loose in multiverse madness

24 August 2021 08:26 IST

Peter Parker and Doctor Strange take on villains from previous Spider-Man cinematic franchises, including Doctor Octopus, Electro, and Green Goblin

Hours after it was leaked online, Marvel has released the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In the last Spidey movie, Peter Parker’s identity was exposed towards the end, thanks to Mysterio’s actions, and the world knows he’s Spider-Man. Now, as he struggles to balance his out-of-control fandom (and the controversy that comes with it), Peter decides to ask Doctor Strange for help — but the latter's spell doesn’t quite go as expected, throwing Parker and Strange into a multiverse with calamitous consequences.

Now, Tom Holland's Parker has to take on villains from previous Spider-Man cinematic franchises, which includes Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin.

Here is the official synopsis from Marvel: “For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a superhero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei all reprising their roles from the previous Spidey films, with Benedict Cumberbatch joining the fray as Doctor Strange.

The film is directed by Jon Watts, and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers; the film is produced by Kevin and Feige Amy Pascal, and executive producers Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, JoAnn Perritano, Rachel O’Connor, Avi Arad, and Matt Tolmach.

Though there has been much talk of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield also starring in the multiverse movie (previous Spider-Men), no official announcements about the stars... yet.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to release in theaters on December 17.