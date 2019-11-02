Movies

‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ sequel set for 2022

A still from ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’

A still from ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’  

The first animated movie released in 2018, won the Best Animated Feature at the 91st Academy Awards and 76th Golden Globe Awards

The sequel to Oscar winner Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is slated to release on April 8, 2022.

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios announced the second installment before the original movie even opened. Joaquim Dos Santos has been set to direct the untitled sequel from Dave Callaham’s script, which will continue Miles Morales’ story, reports variety.com.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse centered on 13-year-old Brooklynite Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore), who becomes one of many Spider-Men.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won the Academy Award for animated feature for Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Its strong awards season included victories at the Annies, Golden Globes, BAFTAs and Producers Guild Awards.

