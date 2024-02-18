‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ tops Annie Awards 2024

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse snagged seven awards including Best Picture at the 51st Annual Annie Awards, which honours achievements in the field of animation.
Among TV productions, Netflix’s Blue Eye Samurai dominated the awards, winning in six categories.
Robot Dreams, a Spanish-French animated drama by director Pablo Berger, won Best Animated Feature in the indie category. Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron won two awards for storyboarding and character animation.
Released in June, 2023, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018). Featuring eye-popping animation and an expanded two-part narrative, the film continues the adventures of Miles Morales in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU). Its next installment, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is currently in production.
Here’s the list of the winners for Annie Awards 2024 -
Best Feature
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
Best Feature-Independent
Robot Dreams, Arcadia Motion Pictures
Best Special Production
Snoopy Presents: One-Of-A-Kind Marcie, Wildbrain Studios In Association With Apple
Best Short Subject
War Is Over! Inspired By The Music Of John & Yoko, Electroleague
Best Sponsored
Video Games By Tenacious D, Pinreel Inc.
Best Tv/Media – Preschool
Ghee Happy, Episode: Navagraha, Ghee Happy Studio
Best Tv/Media – Children
Hilda, Episode: Chapter 8: The Fairy Isle, Hilda Productions Limited, A Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. And Mercury Filmworks
Best Tv/Media – Mature
Blue Eye Samurai, Episode: Pilot: Hammerscale, A Netflix Series/3 Arts Entertainment And Blue Spirit Productions
Best Tv/Media – Limited Series
Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, Episode: Enkai, Triggerfish Animation Studio & Blinkink
Best Student Film
The Little Poet; Student Director: Justine King, Student Producer: Justine King, School: California Institute Of The Arts
Best Fx – Tv/Media
Blue Eye Samurai, Episode: All Evil Dreams And Angry Words; Production Company: A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment And Blue Spirit Productions; Fx Production Company: Blue Spirit; Thomas Decaens, Karl Burtin, Laurent Bretonniere
Best Fx – Feature
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse; Production Company: Sony Pictures Animation; Fx Production Company: Sony Pictures Imageworks; Pav Grochola, Filippo Maccari, Naoki Kato, Nicola Finizio, Edmond Boulet-Gilly
Best Character Animation – Tv/Media
Blue Eye Samurai, Episode: Episodes 101, 104 And 106; A Netflix Series/3 Arts Entertainment And Blue Spirit Productions; Alex Bard
Best Character Animation – Feature
The Boy And The Heron, Studio Ghibli/Distributed By Gkids, Takeshi Honda
Best Character Animation – Live Action
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3; Production Company: Marvel Studios; Fx Production Company: Framestore; Fernando Herrera, Chris Hurtt, Nathan Mcconnel, Daniel Cabral, Chris Mcgaw
Best Character Animation – Video Game
Marvel’S Spider-Man 2; Insomniac Games; Insomniac Games Animation Team
Best Character Design – Tv/Media
Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur, Episode: 515m-106 (The Beyonder); Disney Television Animation/Cinema Gypsy Productions; Jose Lopez
Best Character Design – Feature
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse; Sony Pictures Animation; Jesús Alonso Iglesias
Best Direction – Tv/Media
Star Wars: Visions, Episode: Screecher’S Reach; Lucasfilm Ltd.; Paul Young
Best Direction – Feature
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse; Sony Pictures Animation; Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson
Best Music – Tv/Media
Star Wars: Visions, Episode: Aau’S Song; Lucasfilm Ltd.; Markus Wormstorm, Nadia Darries, Dineo Du Toit
Best Music – Feature
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse; Sony Pictures Animation; Daniel Pemberton, Metro Boomin
Best Production Design – Tv/Media
Blue Eye Samurai, Episode: The Great Fire Of 1657; A Netflix Series/3 Arts Entertainment And Blue Spirit Productions; Toby Wilson, James Wilson, Emil Mitev
Best Production Design – Feature
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse; Sony Pictures Animation; Patrick O’Keefe, Dean Gordon
Best Storyboarding – Tv/Media
Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur, Episode: 515m-107 “Run The Rink”; Disney Television Animation/Cinema Gypsy Productions; Ben Juwono
Best Storyboarding – Feature
The Boy And The Heron; Studio Ghibli/Distributed By Gkids; Hayao Miyazaki
Best Voice Acting – Tv/Media
Marvel’S Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur, Episode: Moon Girl Landing; Flying Bark Productions/Disney Television Animation; Diamond White (Character: Lunella Lafayette/Moon Girl)
Best Voice Acting – Feature
Nimona; Annapurna Animation For Netflix; Chloë Grace Moretz (Character: Nimona)
Best Writing – Tv/Media
Blue Eye Samurai, Episode: Episode 105: The Tale Of The Ronin And The Bride; A Netflix Series/3 Arts Entertainment And Blue Spirit Productions; Amber Noizumi
Best Writing – Feature
Nimona; Annapurna Animation For Netflix; Robert L. Baird, Lloyd Taylor
Best Editorial – Tv/Media
Blue Eye Samurai, Episode: Episode 105: The Tale Of The Ronin And The Bride; A Netflix Series/3 Arts Entertainment And Blue Spirit Productions; Yuka Shirasuna
Best Editorial – Feature
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse; Sony Pictures Animation; Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Editorial Team
