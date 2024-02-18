‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ tops Annie Awards 2024

February 18, 2024 02:22 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse snagged seven awards including Best Picture at the 51st Annual Annie Awards, which honours achievements in the field of animation.

Among TV productions, Netflix’s Blue Eye Samurai dominated the awards, winning in six categories.

Robot Dreams, a Spanish-French animated drama by director Pablo Berger, won Best Animated Feature in the indie category. Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron won two awards for storyboarding and character animation.

Released in June, 2023, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018). Featuring eye-popping animation and an expanded two-part narrative, the film continues the adventures of Miles Morales in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU). Its next installment, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is currently in production.

Here’s the list of the winners for Annie Awards 2024 -

Best Feature

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Best Feature-Independent

Robot Dreams, Arcadia Motion Pictures

Best Special Production

Snoopy Presents: One-Of-A-Kind Marcie, Wildbrain Studios In Association With Apple

Best Short Subject

War Is Over! Inspired By The Music Of John & Yoko, Electroleague

Best Sponsored

Video Games By Tenacious D, Pinreel Inc.

Best Tv/Media – Preschool

Ghee Happy, Episode: Navagraha, Ghee Happy Studio

Best Tv/Media – Children

Hilda, Episode: Chapter 8: The Fairy Isle, Hilda Productions Limited, A Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. And Mercury Filmworks

Best Tv/Media – Mature

Blue Eye Samurai, Episode: Pilot: Hammerscale, A Netflix Series/3 Arts Entertainment And Blue Spirit Productions

Best Tv/Media – Limited Series

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, Episode: Enkai, Triggerfish Animation Studio & Blinkink

Best Student Film

The Little Poet; Student Director: Justine King, Student Producer: Justine King, School: California Institute Of The Arts

Best Fx – Tv/Media

Blue Eye Samurai, Episode: All Evil Dreams And Angry Words; Production Company: A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment And Blue Spirit Productions; Fx Production Company: Blue Spirit; Thomas Decaens, Karl Burtin, Laurent Bretonniere

Best Fx – Feature

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse; Production Company: Sony Pictures Animation; Fx Production Company: Sony Pictures Imageworks; Pav Grochola, Filippo Maccari, Naoki Kato, Nicola Finizio, Edmond Boulet-Gilly

Best Character Animation – Tv/Media

Blue Eye Samurai, Episode: Episodes 101, 104 And 106; A Netflix Series/3 Arts Entertainment And Blue Spirit Productions; Alex Bard

Best Character Animation – Feature

The Boy And The Heron, Studio Ghibli/Distributed By Gkids, Takeshi Honda

Best Character Animation – Live Action

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3; Production Company: Marvel Studios; Fx Production Company: Framestore; Fernando Herrera, Chris Hurtt, Nathan Mcconnel, Daniel Cabral, Chris Mcgaw

Best Character Animation – Video Game

Marvel’S Spider-Man 2; Insomniac Games; Insomniac Games Animation Team

Best Character Design – Tv/Media

Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur, Episode: 515m-106 (The Beyonder); Disney Television Animation/Cinema Gypsy Productions; Jose Lopez

Best Character Design – Feature

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse; Sony Pictures Animation; Jesús Alonso Iglesias

Best Direction – Tv/Media

Star Wars: Visions, Episode: Screecher’S Reach; Lucasfilm Ltd.; Paul Young

Best Direction – Feature

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse; Sony Pictures Animation; Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson

Best Music – Tv/Media

Star Wars: Visions, Episode: Aau’S Song; Lucasfilm Ltd.; Markus Wormstorm, Nadia Darries, Dineo Du Toit

Best Music – Feature

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse; Sony Pictures Animation; Daniel Pemberton, Metro Boomin

Best Production Design – Tv/Media

Blue Eye Samurai, Episode: The Great Fire Of 1657; A Netflix Series/3 Arts Entertainment And Blue Spirit Productions; Toby Wilson, James Wilson, Emil Mitev

Best Production Design – Feature

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse; Sony Pictures Animation; Patrick O’Keefe, Dean Gordon

Best Storyboarding – Tv/Media

Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur, Episode: 515m-107 “Run The Rink”; Disney Television Animation/Cinema Gypsy Productions; Ben Juwono

Best Storyboarding – Feature

The Boy And The Heron; Studio Ghibli/Distributed By Gkids; Hayao Miyazaki

Best Voice Acting – Tv/Media

Marvel’S Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur, Episode: Moon Girl Landing; Flying Bark Productions/Disney Television Animation; Diamond White (Character: Lunella Lafayette/Moon Girl)

Best Voice Acting – Feature

Nimona; Annapurna Animation For Netflix; Chloë Grace Moretz (Character: Nimona)

Best Writing – Tv/Media

Blue Eye Samurai, Episode: Episode 105: The Tale Of The Ronin And The Bride; A Netflix Series/3 Arts Entertainment And Blue Spirit Productions; Amber Noizumi

Best Writing – Feature

Nimona; Annapurna Animation For Netflix; Robert L. Baird, Lloyd Taylor

Best Editorial – Tv/Media

Blue Eye Samurai, Episode: Episode 105: The Tale Of The Ronin And The Bride; A Netflix Series/3 Arts Entertainment And Blue Spirit Productions; Yuka Shirasuna

Best Editorial – Feature

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse; Sony Pictures Animation; Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Editorial Team