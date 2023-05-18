ADVERTISEMENT

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' to release a day early in Indian theatres

May 18, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST

The animated feature will be released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali

PTI

A still from ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse’ | Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Sony Pictures Entertainment India on Thursday announced that the upcoming movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will make its debut in Indian theatres on June 1, a day earlier than its planned release in the US.

A sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the animated feature will be released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali, the studio said in a press release.

Tom Hardy's 'Venom 3' adds Chiwetel Ejiofor

Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International (SPRI) India, said the interest and excitement among Indian fans for the movie has been overwhelming. "To fulfil this unprecedented demand in our market, we’ve decided to release the film a day prior, and again to reiterate in 10 languages," he added.

For the film's Hindi and Punjabi dubbed versions, Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has lent his voice to Indian Spider-Man, called Pavitr Prabhakar. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set over a year after the events of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Miles Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore, is unexpectedly approached by his love interest Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) to complete a mission to save every universe of Spider-People from the Spot, which could cause a catastrophic disaster. He encounters the Spider Society, a team of Spider-People charged with protecting the Multiverse’s very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must set out on his own to save those he loves most.

The movie's English voice cast also includes Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, Daniel Kaluuya and Oscar Isaac.

It is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and David Callaham are the writers.

