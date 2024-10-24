‘Spider-Man 4’ to commence shooting in 2025: Tom Holland

Hollywood star Tom Holland says the preparation for the fourth film in the popular Spider-Man franchise is almost complete and it will go on floors next summer. His comments came days after the actor, who has played Peter Parker aka superhero Spider-Man in three standalone films, said he and partner, co-star Zendaya have read a draft of the script for the new movie.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, Holland confirmed that the fourth Spider-Man movie is happening. "Next summer, we start shooting. Everything’s good to go — we’re nearly there. Super exciting. I can't wait!" he said.

Holland last starred as Spider-Man in 2021's No Way Home, which saw him collaborate with previous web-slinging superheroes played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Fallon said the actor, who is infamous for inadvertently spilling secrets or spoilers from his films, "professionally lied" about working with Maguire and Garfield.

"But I will say, it was worth it," the host added. Holland said shooting with Maguire and Garfield was the "highlight of my career".

"We were in a bubble. Tobey and Andrew would come to the set in like a cloak, it was like something out of Star Wars. It was hilarious," he recalled.

As Spider-Man, Holland has also appeared in Marvel blockbusters like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The actor was recently cast in Christopher Nolan's next feature project.

