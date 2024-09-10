GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Spider-Man 4’ in talks to recruit ‘Shang-Chi’ director Destin Daniel Cretton, Tom Holland set to return

The filmmaker is also attached to direct a live-action adaptation of ‘Naruto’ and a sequel to ‘Shang-Chi’

Published - September 10, 2024 12:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

A still from ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ | Photo Credit: Marvel Studios

Destin Daniel Cretton, known for directing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is reportedly in discussions to helm Spider-Man 4. This move will mark Cretton as the fourth filmmaker to direct a standalone Spider-Man feature, following Jon Watts, Marc Webb, and Sam Raimi.

‘Shang-Chi’ director Destin Daniel Cretton on the human story within the Marvel superhero film

Spider-Man 4, which will star Tom Holland, continues the collaboration between Sony and Disney’s Marvel Studios. The previous Holland-led Spider-Man trilogy, directed by Watts, proved to be a massive box office success, with Spider-Man: No Way Home grossing nearly $2 billion globally despite pandemic challenges.

Cretton’s potential role in the film comes as no surprise, given his rising popularity within Marvel Studios. His work on Shang-Chi is widely regarded as a standout within the post-Avengers: Endgame phase. He was initially set to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty but exited the project due to scheduling conflicts and evolving production needs.

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ movie review: Marvel’s most enjoyable comfort watch yet

Scriptwriting duties for Spider-Man 4 will again fall to Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, while Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and former Sony head Amy Pascal will continue producing the film. The storyline remains under wraps, but given the dramatic conclusion of No Way Home, where the world forgets Peter Parker’s identity, fans are eager to see what’s next for Holland’s Spider-Man.

Nic Cage returns as Spider-Man Noir in new live-action series, ‘Noir’

Production is expected to begin in early 2025, as the franchise moves forward with renewed momentum under Cretton’s potential direction. The filmmaker remains attached to direct a live-action adaptation of Naruto and a sequel to Shang-Chi.

