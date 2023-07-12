ADVERTISEMENT

‘Special Ops: Lioness’ new trailer: Laysla de Oliveira and Zoe Saldaña go undercover

July 12, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST

Inspired by a real-life American military program, the series follows two female operatives, played by Zoe Saldaña and Laysla de Oliveira, as they go undercover to neutralize a terror suspect

The Hindu Bureau

Laysla de Oliveira and Zoe Saldaña in ‘Special Ops: Lioness’

Paramount+ recently debuted a trailer for their upcoming espionage thriller series, Special Ops: Lioness. Inspired by a real-life American military program, the series follows two female operatives, played by Zoe Saldaña and Laysla de Oliveira, as they go undercover to eliminate a terror suspect. Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman and Michael Kelly are also featured in key roles.

Special Ops: Lioness is created Taylor Sheridan, best known for shows like Yellowstone and Mayor of Kingstown and for writing Denis Villeneuve’s 2015 thriller Sicario. According to an official synopsis, Lioness follows the life of Joe (Zoe Saldaña), while she attempts to “balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror.”

Kidman’s Kaitlyn Meade, who oversees The Lioness Program with Donald Westfield (Michael Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira) to operate “undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA’s efforts to thwart the next 9/11.”

Special Ops: Lioness has a global premiere date of July 23, 2023, on Paramount+

