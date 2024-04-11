‘Speak No Evil’ trailer: James McAvoy is unsettling in new psy-horror

April 11, 2024 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST

James McAvoy dials up the creeps as an inscrutable family man tormenting his houseguests in the trailer for Speak No Evil.

A remake of the 2022 Danish psychological horror film, Speak No Evil features McAvoy alongside Mackenzie Davis, Aisling Franciosi, Scoot McNairy, Alix West and Dan Hough.

“A family invited to spend a weekend in an idyllic country house, go from a dream vacation to a psychological nightmare,” reads a synopsis of Speak No Evil.

The remake is directed by James Watkins who has also adapted the screenplay. The film was reportedly shot in England. Watkins has previously helmed projects like Eden Lake and The Woman in Black, as well as an episode of Black Mirror.

Produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions, Speak No Evil will arrive in US cinemas on September 13.

